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Turkish giants Fenerbahce are not giving up on Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and are poised to hold fresh talks over a deal.

After finalising a move for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake earlier in the month, the Turkish giants have turned their attention towards yet another Premier League player in the shape of Watkins.

There have been conflicting noises about just how open Aston Villa are to letting Watkins go, but Fenerbahce have received enough encouragement to pursue a deal.

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Talks though have not progressed, with Aston Villa wary of losing a homegrown player and needing to replace him, while Fenerbahce are concerned about the cost of the transfer.

Fenerbahce’s interest does remain alive though and they are keen to continue to push for Watkins.

According to Turkish journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu, Fenerbahce will hold more talks with Watkins’ representatives and hold discussions with Aston Villa officials.

The Turkish side will make efforts ‘to the last moment’ in order to try to bring Watkins to Istanbul this summer.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Fenerbahce have made signing another striker a priority and have been attempting to land Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy, without success.

The Turkish giants have just completed the signing of Mason Greenwood from French side Marseille.

Fenerbahce already have a number of other former Premier League players in their ranks, including Nelson Semedo and N’Golo Kante.

Signing a player of Watkins’ stature would certainly be a coup for the team that fell just three points short of Galatasaray last season in the Turkish Super Lig.

Watkins has never played his club football outside England and the prospect of turning out for one of Turkey’s biggest clubs could appeal.

Fenerbahce, like Aston Villa, have Champions League football on the agenda for next season.