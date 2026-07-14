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Everton target Edon Zhegrova wants to try to fight for a spot in the plans of Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti over the course of pre-season, effectively ruling out a move to the Hill Dickinson in the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old endured a hugely disappointing debut campaign in Turin last season as Juventus failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The Kosovo international failed to make a single Serie A start, featuring 19 times from the bench and accumulating just 366 minutes of league football.

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Those limited opportunities yielded no goal contributions, underlining just how difficult his season proved to be.

Despite those struggles, the winger has not been short of admirers as it emerged last month that clubs from across Europe, including Everton, were keeping a close watch on his situation.

Everton have developed an interest in Zhegrova as David Moyes looks to boost the squad at the Hill Dickinson.

Juventus have been tipped to be open to parting with the winger as they try to bring in cash.

The Bianconeri have now returned for pre-season training, with the Kosovo international back among the squad as preparations for the new campaign gather pace.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

And Everton’s hopes of a quick deal for Zhegrova in the transfer window look to have been dashed.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Zhegrova’s ambition is to convince boss Spalletti that he deserves a far greater role in the season ahead.

His determination to establish himself as an important figure for the Bianconeri suggests he still sees his long-term future in Turin despite an underwhelming first campaign.

Whether Spalletti and the Old Lady share that vision remains to be seen, with Everton still capable of testing the waters should the opportunity arise later in the window.

Zhegrova was also a target for Manchester United during his time at Lille, but the Ligue 1 outfit shut the door on a move at the time.

Moyes’ side remain focused on other areas of the market as they continue to keep tabs on Franculino Dju, whose club Midtjylland have just rejected an offer from a Saudi Pro League club.

Another target, defender Diogo Leite, has also turned down proposal from Saudi Arabia, handing Everton another boost.

Even if a move for Zhegrova fails to materialise, Juventus and Everton could still do business this summer after the Merseyside outfit made enquiries over Douglas Luiz.

Meanwhile, the Toffees appear set to miss out on Christ Oulai, with Fiorentina reaching an agreement with Trabzonspor for the midfielder.