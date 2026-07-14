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Besiktas are keen on Crystal Palace target Arthur Theate and have already made ‘initial contact’ to gauge the Eintracht Frankfurt star’s interest.

Theate joined Eintracht Frankfurt in August 2024 from French side Rennes on a season-long loan, with the move later made permanent in February 2025.

The Belgium defender made an immediate breakthrough in the German side and grew as a vital cog in the Bundesliga side’s backline.

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His impressive displays in Germany earned him a spot in Belgium’s World Cup squad, where he served as a reliable defensive rotation option.

The 26-year-old is now attracting transfer market interest, with Crystal Palace widely credited with an interest.

However, with fresh developments emerging, the Eagles will not have it all their own way in signing the Belgian.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Besiktas have turned their attention to Theate and ‘initial contacts have already taken place’ to gauge the interest of the 26-year-old.

Interested club Country Besiktas Turkey Bayer Leverkusen Germany Galatasaray Turkey Crystal Palace England Interested in Arthur Theate

It has been suggested that Bayer Leverkusen and Galatasaray are also keen on signing the centre-back, though the Turkish giants would need a departure first.

Theate’s ability to play both at centre-back and left-back has made him an attractive option in the transfer market.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are able to secure the signature of Theate amid stiff competition.

With the summer transfer market in full swing, the hierarchy at Crystal Palace are looking to back their newly appointed manager Pierre Sage with quality signings.

Daichi Kamada has agreed to sign a new deal with the Eagles until 2027, bolstering Sage’s squad ahead of next season.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future at Selhurst Park remains uncertain, with the striker recently being offered to Fenerbahce as a potential attacking option.

Given how Oliver Glasner did at Crystal Palace, Sage will be keen to hit the ground running to ward off questions over his appointment.