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Juventus are looking to take the advantage in the race for Sunderland target Jhon Lucumi and could offer Vasilije Adzic as part of a deal to negotiate down the asking price.

The 28-year-old Colombian centre-back joined Bologna from Genk in the summer of 2022 and has grown in stature during his time at Italy, something which made him a wanted man last summer.

Sunderland have been long-term admirers of Lucumi and their interest dates back to last summer when they tried to take him to the Stadium of Light but failed.

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This summer both Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have looked to be leading the hunt for Lucumi, but it was claimed in Italy just days ago that Sunderland ‘are making inroads’ in the chase.

Lucumi has entered the final year of his contract with Bologna and to avoid losing him on a free transfer, they are expected to sanction his departure this summer.

Clubs are reluctant to meet Lucumi’s €28m release clause, meaning no formal bids have been made for the defender yet.

Juventus are now looking at keeping the Colombia international within Serie A, but need to be creative as they are not willing to pay €28m.

Centre-back Age Dan Ballard 26 Omar Alderete 29 Jenson Seelt 23 Leo Hjelde 22 Aji Alese 25 Luke O’Nien 31 Sunderland’s centre-backs

Now, according to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, Juventus are planning to offer 20-year-old Adzic to negotiate down Lucumi’s price tag.

Juventus signed young Montenegro international Adzic in the summer of 2024 and the attacking midfielder has featured 26 times for the Old Lady.

The Serie A giants previously offered Fabio Miretti as a part of the deal, but Bologna turned down their proposal and now it remains to be seen whether they find Adzic an attractive option.

If Bologna do want Adzic then that may be bad news for Sunderland’s hopes of landing Lucumi.

The 28-year-old defender was part of Colombia’s 2026 World Cup campaign and featured in all five games, helping them keep four clean sheets.

The Black Cats are also pursuing another Serie A defender in the form of Tarik Muharamovic, but they face substantial Premier League competition.