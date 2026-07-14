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Leeds United are pressing the accelerator in their pursuit of French defender Oumar Solet, with the Whites prepared to pay £21.3m for his signature.

Solet joined Udinese as a free agent in October 2024, after the summer transfer window closed and the Frenchman was officially registered in January 2025.

The 26-year-old centre-back quickly managed to establish himself as a regular in Udinese’s defence and so far has featured 57 times for the Italian Serie A club.

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His impressive displays in Italy have caught the attention of multiple clubs across Europe, including Newcastle United and Leeds.

The 26-year-old first emerged as a target for the Magpies in May and Udinese’s sporting director admitted that Solet is attracting significant interest in the ongoing window.

A move away from Udinese is fully expected and it is Leeds who are leading the hunt for the Frenchman.

The Yorkshire giants have identified Solet as a player who fits the profile they are looking for, and they are keen to add to their defence following Pascal Struijk’s departure which was deemed as a ‘big negative’ for the Whites by commentator Adam Pope .

League played in National 2 National Ligue 1 Austrian Bundesliga Serie A Leagues Oumar Solet has played in

Now, according to Italian daily Messaggero Veneto (via FcInterNews), Leeds are ‘determined to speed up’ the deal for Solet.

The Whites are prepared to pay £21.3m to take Solet to Elland Road, which is the same sum Udinese asked from Inter Milan and Juventus for the player.

Given Leeds are prepared to pay the sum Udinese wanted, a deal could well move along quickly, as long as the player approves.

In recent days Inter Milan carefully assessed Solet’s profile and decided against making a move for him.

Juventus are also admirers of the Frenchman, but despite making enquiries, they have not yet entered into negotiations with Udinese.

Leeds are now in talks with the agency which represents Solet with the intention to find a solution for the player.

The Whites are also pursuing another centre-back from Serie A, Tarik Muharemovic, who plays for Sassuolo and represented Bosnia in the 2026 World Cup.