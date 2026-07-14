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Manchester City have opened up to loaning out Mahamadou Sangare with an option to buy and clubs from France and Germany are keen on the teenage attacker.

The Cityzens have produced some top-class talents from their youth system in recent years.

The likes of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho are some bright examples, and they continue to do so.

Manchester City recently paid £12.5m to Leicester City for their highly rated winger Jermey Monga, who looked destined to make a move to Arsenal this summer.

Dionkoulane-born attacking talent Sangare spent time with Racing Club de France and Montrouge before he joined Paris Saint-Germain.

The 19-year-old striker impressed for PSG’s Under-19s, as he scored 33 goals in only 35 appearances for the French giants, which gained him attention from the Premier League giants.

Manchester City gave him a five-year professional contract last summer, as they signed the France youth international from PSG.

Club played for Racing Club de France Montrouge Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City Clubs Mahamadou Sangare has been at

Sangare has been impressive for Manchester City’s youth side, as he scored 15 times and provided three assists in his last campaign.

However, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Cityzens are ready to approve his departure on loan.

It has also been suggested that Manchester City are also open to the possibility of a loan with an option to buy for the France Under-19 international.

Nantes, Freiburg and Nice are keen on the teenage attacker, and Italian clubs could also join the race for Sangare.

The 19-year-old attacker’s valuation is believed to be just under €5m, with four years remaining on his current deal at the Etihad.

With the Etihad side now open to allow him to leave this summer, clubs around Europe could circle around the highly rated striker.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Manchester-based club will receive good enough offers for the young striker in the coming days and weeks.