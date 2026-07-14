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Leeds United ‘must find a replacement’ for goalkeeper Lucas Perri before they will let him depart, as Torino ‘continue to push’ for the Brazilian.

Perri landed at Leeds last summer from French side Lyon and was slated to be the Whites’ number 1 between the sticks.

He lost his spot in the team during the campaign however, with Karl Darlow replacing him, and never won it back, being relegated to cup tie duty.

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Darlow has now left Leeds following the end of his contract, as has fellow goalkeeper Illan Meslier, but Leeds are in the market for a new number 1, rather than turning to Perri.

They have been working hard on a deal to capture Japan international Zion Suzuki, however there is competition for the Parma shot-stopper.

Perri is not keen to spend the season warming the bench in Yorkshire and his agents are looking at options, with Italian Serie A side Torino keen.

Torino have several irons in the fire, but like Perri and have been chasing him.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Torino ‘continue to push’ to sign Perri from Leeds, however a deal is not straightforward.

Leeds will not let Perri go without having signed a replacement for him and that has not happened yet.

Losing Perri, Darlow and Meslier within the space of a few weeks would put Leeds under huge pressure in the goalkeeping position.

They are likely to have to bring in at least two new goalkeepers this summer and, as Perri showed last term, betting on a a new arrival becoming the long-term number 1 can be tricky.

Leeds are also currently working on other deals.

They have agreed a fee with Italian side Sassuolo for Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic, who is slated to replace Pascal Struijk, sold to Brighton earlier this summer.

With the World Cup now nearly over, the transfer market is expected to pick up pace and with it the pressure on Leeds to get deals done.