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FC Midtjylland have rejected a bid from a Saudi Pro League club for Fulham, Everton and West Ham United target Franculino Dju.

Dju has become one of the most sought-after forwards on the market this summer after enjoying a remarkable campaign with Midtjylland, despite seeing much of the second half of the season disrupted by injury.

Before his setback, the Guinea-Bissau international struck 17 goals and registered three assists in just 21 Danish Superliga appearances, finishing the campaign as the division’s leading scorer.

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His prolific displays have sparked interest from across Europe, with Fulham, West Ham and Everton all monitoring the striker’s situation.

The Premier League trio are not alone either, as Galatasaray, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have also been tracking the highly rated 22-year-old.

The Bundesliga champions even tested Midtjylland’s resolve during the previous transfer window, submitting what would have been a club-record bid for the Danish outfit, only to see their offer rejected.

Now, according to Italian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Danish club have knocked back another proposal, this time from a Saudi Pro League club.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

The bid is believed to have been worth €25m, although discussions between the parties are said to be continuing.

Now fully fit again, the 14-cap Guinea-Bissau international appears increasingly likely to leave MCH Arena, although Midtjylland remain in a strong negotiating position with three years still remaining on his contract.

The Benfica academy graduate is primarily a centre-forward but is equally capable of operating out wide, adding further appeal for the clubs chasing his signature.

West Ham are understood to have other priorities at present, but following their relegation to the Championship, Fulham and Everton are viewed as stronger contenders thanks to the prospect of Premier League football.

With Midtjylland already rejecting a €25m bid, it is evident they value Dju above that figure, meaning the English clubs may have to increase their offers if they hope to secure his services ahead of next season.

A bidding war between the interested clubs would play perfectly into Midtjylland’s hands, giving the Danish side every opportunity to maximise the fee for one of their prized assets.