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Wolves are ready to offload Tolu Arokodare following talks with Serie A side Fiorentina, but the striker ‘needs to be convinced’ first about a potential switch.

The Old Gold suffered a disappointing campaign, in which they were relegated to the Championship following an eight-year stay in the Premier League.

With securing immediate promotion to top-flight football a clear objective, Wolves have already secured the signatures of Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez.

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The Molineux side will still have to look out for the players who will be looking to leave the club to avoid playing in the second tier.

Nigerian striker Arokodare is a name garnering interest in the transfer market and Turkish side Trabzonspor have already made an official loan offer to sign the Wolves star.

The 25-year-old also emerged as a target for Turkish giants Besiktas back in April, but nothing concrete came of it.

Now, it has been recently suggested that Arokodare has consulted Trabzonspor hitman and his national team-mate Paul Onuachu as he weighs up a potential move to the Turkish club.

Club Appearances Genk 113 Amiens 63 Wolves 38 Valmiera 34 1.FC Koln 11 Tolu Arokodare’s appearances by club

However, more clubs are now keen on the Nigerian, as Italian top-flight outfit Fiorentina are showing interest.

Wolves are open to cashing in on the physically strong hitman this summer, but he ‘needs to be convinced’, according to Italian journalist Niccolo Santi.

It has been suggested that Fiorentina’s recruitment team, led by Fabio Paratici, have already had contacts for Arokodare, but they now need to sell him the project.

Arokodare, who arrived at Molineux from Belgian club Genk in the summer of 2025, still has three years left on his contract.

It remains to be seen whether La Viola will be able to convince him to come to Tuscany in the upcoming weeks.

The Old Gold are expected to remain active in the market for attacking reinforcements as they seek the firepower to win promotion.

Elsewhere, Fer Lopez continues to be a target for Celta Vigo, but the Wolves midfielder will ‘not force the situation or declare himself in rebellion’ to secure a move to the Spanish outfit.