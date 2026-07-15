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Everton and Fulham ‘are interested in’ Serie A right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy as they weigh up a summer move.

Having progressed through Arsenal’s academy, the right-back joined Genoa in 2024 and has since established himself as a regular figure in the Italian outfit’s squad.

Last season, the Englishman amassed 2,215 minutes across 27 Serie A appearances, contributing three goal involvements along the way.

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Everton were among a number of English clubs chasing the 22-year-old during this year’s winter transfer window, but no deal came to fruition.

Juventus also gave serious consideration to the right-back during that period, but their interest likewise failed to develop into a transfer.

Now, Norton-Cuffy has once again entered the transfer conversation, with the prospect of a return to his homeland firmly back on the table.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Everton and Fulham are both interested in Norton-Cuffy as they assess a potential summer move.

Everton Fulham Jake O’Brien Kenny Tete Nathan Patterson Timothy Castagne James Garner Right-back options

David Moyes’ side appear not to have lost sight of the defender since January, with the Toffees still weighing up a move to bring him to the Hill Dickinson.

Whether Everton or Fulham choose to translate that interest into a formal move remains to be seen as the summer window unfolds.

Should a deal materialise, Arsenal would also benefit through the sell-on clause inserted when Norton-Cuffy departed the Emirates two years ago.

Everton are also exploring alternative options at right-back from Serie A, with Raul Bellanova remaining under close consideration.

Emil Holm also emerged as a right-back option for Everton last month, although those links have since faded.

Further defensive reinforcements could also be on the agenda for the Toffees, as Diogo Leite rejected an offer from Saudi outfit to hand David Moyes’ side a boost in their pursuit.

Fulham have also turned their attention towards Italy in search of defensive reinforcements, having developed an interest in Thomas Kristensen.

Meanwhile, Everton and Fulham also remain locked in the race for Franculino Dju, although both clubs continue to face competition from Saudi Arabia for the forward’s signature.

Whether they also go head-to-head for Norton-Cuffy remains to be seen over the course of the summer window.