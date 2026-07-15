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Crysencio Summerville ‘could resolve his concerns’ about a move to Roma as early as Thursday, but Aston Villa ‘are keeping a close eye on him’.

Summerville is widely expected to leave West Ham United this summer following their relegation from the Premier League, but his destination remains unknown.

There has been interest from a host of Premier League sides in the Dutch wide-man, who only grew his reputation at the World Cup, but Roma are attempting to take Summerville to Italy.

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They had initially believed that the costs of the deal put Summerville out of reach, however there has been movement and Roma are trying to close the net around the Dutchman.

An offer of €45m for West Ham has been prepared, while Summerville’s agents have been in Italy and received an offer which meets their demands.

Summerville still needs to sign off on the move though and that could happen as soon as Thursday.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Summerville ‘could resolve his concerns’ as he is heading back to Europe from Miami to discuss matters with his agents.

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However, the road is not completely clear for Roma as Aston Villa ‘are keeping a close eye on him’ and could well look to hijack the Giallorossi’s swoop.

Aston Villa have just hijacked Newcastle United‘s move for Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi and may want to repeat the trick with Summerville.

Villa are keen to strengthen for a season in the Champions League and are admirers of what Summerville can bring to the table.

He is also Premier League proven, as they try to retain their top four spot.

Villa could also potentially deploy greater firepower financially than Roma and make a personal terms offer which trumps the Italians.

Whether that will happen is unclear, but Aston Villa are taking great interest in Summerville’s situation.

For West Ham, the focus will be on bringing in the maximum possible fee from the sale of the winger.