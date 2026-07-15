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Celtic attacker Shin Yamada has admitted that last season was ‘difficult’ for him as he bids to make a new start at Belgian side Leuven.

Yamada completed a move to Parkhead from Kawasaki Frontale last summer, signing a contract until 2029 after enjoying a prolific spell in Japan, where he scored 20 goals in 2024.

The forward struggled to make an impact at Celtic Park, featuring just eleven times, making only one start and failing to register a goal or an assist.

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Seeking regular playing time, Celtic sent him on loan to Preussen Munster during the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old was praised for his work ethic at the German club, as he was ‘always one of the first’ when it came to training.

Yamada has now joined Belgian Pro League side Leuven on a season-long loan.

He admitted that last season was a difficult period for him, suggesting he struggled for game time at Celtic before being sent on loan to a German club, where he also had to adapt to a new language.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Despite the lack of regular game time, the Japanese forward stressed that working under different managers and alongside different players helped him develop as a player.

Yamada insisted that although last season was a difficult period for him, he views the experience positively.

Speaking in an interview with Leuven (1:19) , he said: “It was difficult situation for me last season.

“But I have experience to many players and managers.

“It was a positive experience.”

Yamada revealed that Leuven’s project convinced him to make the move, while adding that he believes the Belgian club’s style of play suits his strengths.

“Leuven showed me their project and I feel their football style fits for me.”

Asked what qualities he will bring to Leuven, the Japanese striker insisted that he will bring confidence, energy and plenty of goals.

“I have confidence and I can bring energy and many goals.”

Leuven will hope that the Celtic loanee Yamada can help the club push for higher ambitions next season.

Meanwhile, the Bhoys are also looking to strengthen their striker department and are ‘among the interested clubs’ for out-of-favour Ajax star Kasper Dolberg.