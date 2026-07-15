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Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario have been in ‘direct contact’ in the last few hours.

Vicario joined Tottenham from Empoli in the summer of 2023 as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper following Hugo Lloris’ departure.

After enduring an inconsistent recent campaign, the Lilywhites look set to part ways with the Italian goalkeeper, as Roberto De Zerbi seeks a different profile between the sticks, and the club have already signed Martin Dubravka to provide cover for Antonin Kinsky.

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Juventus remain interested in the 29-year-old, who first emerged as a target for the Bianconeri in late May.

Though Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa remains the priority goalkeeping target for the Italian giants, Vicario has been seen as a reliable option.

Despite Tottenham’s asking price for the Italian shot-stopper being considered ‘highly negotiable’, Spurs would need Juventus’ deal with the Argentine goalkeeper to fall off in order to offload Vicario to Turin.

It was recently suggested that Vicario’s hopes of joining Juventus had suffered a blow after Aston Villa lowered their asking price for Martinez.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

However, Aston Villa are annoyed with Juventus’ transfer strategy when it comes to landing Martinez and there is every chance he could stay at Villa Park.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto (via Calciomercato.com), there has been ‘direct contact’ between Juventus boss Spalletti and Tottenham ‘keeper Vicario.

It has been suggested that contacts between the parties have continued recently, which is a sign that the Spurs goalkeeper is still an option for the Italian giants.

Tottenham will also keep looking for other admirers for Vicario as another Serie A side Napoli held a ‘lengthy informal meeting’ with the Italian shot-stopper, but nothing concrete has come out of it yet.

It remains to be seen where Vicario will play next season amid uncertainty surrounding his future at N17.

A move back to Serie A increasingly looks the best outcome for all parties.

Tottenham could still look to add another goalkeeper to their squad and are interested in Juventus’ Michele Di Gregorio.