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NAC Breda have approached Portsmouth with an asking price for Pompey target Daniel Bielica, but the Championship side ‘don’t want to pay that’.

The 27-year-old has been with the Dutch outfit since 2024 and endured relegation from the Eredivisie at the end of last season.

Despite the club’s struggles, the Polish international produced a number of encouraging displays and kept six clean sheets across 33 league appearances.

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Now entering the final year of his contract, a summer departure has emerged as a realistic possibility after Portsmouth identified him as a transfer target.

Bielica is also said to be keen on a move to the Championship, viewing it as the next step in his career.

Pompey subsequently submitted multiple offers for the Poland international, although none of the proposals were entertained by NAC Breda, who even refused to name their price.

That led to suggestions the move had effectively collapsed as the two clubs remained some distance apart in their valuations.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Although NAC Breda were initially reluctant to sanction a sale, the Dutch outfit have since taken the initiative by reopening discussions with Portsmouth in an attempt to revive the deal.

The Eredivisie club are believed to value the Poland international at more than €800,000.

According to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof, Portsmouth simply ‘don’t want to pay that’ for Bielica, leaving the proposed move at a standstill.

With NAC Breda now prepared to listen to offers, however, the door remains open for an agreement should the two clubs succeed in finding common ground over the coming days.

John Mousinho’s side are understood to have tabled a final bid worth €500,000 before walking away from negotiations.

Portsmouth’s need for reinforcements between the sticks has only grown, with Josef Bursik unavailable until September, but whether Bielica ultimately becomes the solution at Fratton Park remains to be seen.