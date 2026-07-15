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Celtic are closely monitoring the situation regarding out-of-favour Atalanta star Mitchel Bakker, but face competition from Turkish and Italian clubs.

A former Dutch Under-21 international, Bakker has played for teams such as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax.

With Atalanta last year, he missed most of the season with a cruciate ligament injury and ended with just one Serie A appearance.

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Atalanta have now deemed him surplus to requirements and his future looks to be away from the Italian club.

Given his versatility on the left flank, Bakker is not short of suitors, with a number of Italian and Turkish clubs showing keen interest in signing him.

However, ‘especially Celtic’ are keen on Bakker, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, as the Bhoys study the situation and a potential swoop.

Atalanta are currently in the process of trying to find the best solution for Bakker, moving him on on acceptable terms and to a destination he wants.

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Bakker has not made an impact in Serie A, but despite his disappointing spell with Atalanta, he still has takers, even within Italy.

When Bayer Leverkusen signed Bakker they splashed out €7m to land him from PSG, with the Dutchman highly rated at the time.

Bakker will want to pick his next destination carefully as he looks to get his career back on track.

At Parkhead, Celtic are working on a number of other transfer deals.

Celtic have also been pursuing a new goalkeeper, but their efforts to sign Dinko Horkas from Las Palmas have hit a roadblock, with two offers being turned down.

Camilo Duran has arrived to add to Martin O’Neill’s attacking options, but Celtic have far more work to do in the market and it remains to be seen if they will land Bakker.