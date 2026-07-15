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Fulham have made an enquiry about Norway World Cup star Marcus Pedersen as they try to land a new right-back, according to journalist Jack Kelly.

The Cottagers enjoyed a decent campaign, finishing eleventh in the Premier League, missing out on European football by just one point under boss Marco Silva.

Fulham were criticised though towards the end of the campaign for being unwilling to take risks to win games.

Since then, Silva has been replaced by ex-Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who has been looking into the transfer market to strengthen his side.

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Fulham have shown interest in several players in the transfer window and the west London club are pushing forward with plans to recruit a new right-back.

Pedersen, who currently plays in Serie A with Torino, has garnered interest from Fulham over a potential move in the summer transfer window.

Now, Fulham ‘have made an enquiry’ about Pedersen to Torino to strengthen the right side of their defence this summer.

It is unclear what Torino’s stance on letting the Norwegian go is.

Club Years Tromso 2018-2020 Molde 2020-2021 Feyenoord 2021-2025 Sassuolo (loan) 2023-2024 Torino (loan) 2024-2025 Torino 2025- Marcus Pedersen’s career history

Pedersen initially arrived at Torino on loan from Feyenoord, before making his move from the Netherlands to Italy permanent in the summer of 2025.

The 25-year-old defender put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club, and an option for a further year is also included in his current contract with Torino.

In the recent campaign, Pedersen made 32 appearances in all competitions, despite a few injuries, and contributed to five goals in the process.

His performances at club level did not go under the radar, as he got called up for the World Cup, where he helped Norway reach the quarter-finals for the first time in the nation’s history and also scored one goal in the tournament.

However, Pedersen is not the only defensive target for Fulham, as the Cottagers have shown ‘interest’ in Serie A defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who plays at Genoa.

Norton-Cuffy would represent an option familiar with English football, unlike Pedersen, though Scandinavian players have historically found football in England to be something they can adapt to.

Shopping in Serie A appears to be appealing to Fulham at the moment and it remains to be seen if they make progress on a swoop for Pedersen soon.