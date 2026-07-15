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Crystal Palace have tabled a new contract offer to talisman Jean-Philippe Mateta, with the French forward’s contract expiring next year.

The Sevran-born striker began his career in France in Cheateauroux’s youth system, before joining Lyon, and then, following a successful loan spell at Le Havre, he joined German club Mainz.

Mateta initially arrived at Selhurst Park on loan from Mainz in 2021, and made his move from Germany to England permanent in 2022.

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The 29-year-old has racked up more than 200 appearances for the club, in which he has contributed to 76 goals, and also made his way to the national team set-up.

However, it has seemed that Mateta could leave this summer, with several clubs across Europe monitoring his situation at Crystal Palace, and recently the French striker was offered to Fenerbahce, though the Turkish club are yet to make an official move.

Now, Crystal Palace ‘have offered’ a new contract to Mateta to keep him at Selhurst Park until 2030, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

His last contract extension came in 2024, and under his deal he only has one-year remaining with the club, as it is set to expire in June 2027.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

In the recent campaign, Mateta made 50 appearances, contributing to 19 goals, and helping Crystal Palace book their place in next season’s Europa League, despite missing a few games due to a knee injury.

Whether Mateta agrees to a new deal remains to be seen, as the French international was previously a viable option for Italian giants Juventus, but since then they have moved on to other options.

Besides that, Mateta also had substantial interest from Turkey, as last month, the 29-year-old striker attracted interest from Besiktas, who have recently signed Leandro Trossard from Arsenal.

Crystal Palace will want Mateta to follow in the footsteps of Daichi Kamada, who also agreed to a new contract to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

If Mateta makes clear he will not pen the new deal then the Eagles could need to think about selling him this summer.