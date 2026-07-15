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Tottenham Hotspur duo Djed Spence and Cristian Romero remain on Inter Milan’s radar, although they are considered to be ‘last minute deals’ due to the financial demands Spurs currently have.

Roberto De Zerbi has reshaped Tottenham’s backline this summer with the arrivals of Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Liverpool veteran Andrew Robertson, leaving several defenders facing uncertain futures in north London.

Spence is among those who could be moved on despite enhancing his reputation with a standout World Cup campaign for England, who face Argentina in today’s semi-final.

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Inter Milan were forced back into the market after a move for Anan Khalaili collapsed following a failed medical, with the England international emerging as one of the alternatives under consideration.

Tottenham’s valuation of Spence, however, has become a significant obstacle, with the Premier League club demanding more than Inter are currently willing to pay.

The Nerazzurri value the full-back at between €25m and €30m, while Spurs are holding out for a considerably higher fee.

Romero, who has already expressed his desire to leave Tottenham, was also discussed during the same meeting as Inter continue their search for central defensive reinforcements, but Spurs’ €50m asking price was deemed well beyond the Serie A side’s reach.

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According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the Serie A champions can only revisit moves for the Tottenham duo as ‘last minute deals’ this summer.

Unless there is an unexpected change in ownership strategy, negotiations with Spurs are considered outside Inter’s current financial parameters.

The Milan giants are instead focusing on more affordable opportunities capable of strengthening the squad without placing further strain on the club’s finances.

Whether either Spence or Romero depart before the window closes remains to be seen, but Tottenham may eventually have to soften their demands if they are to facilitate an exit.

The pressure to do just that could well grow as the window drags on, with Romero especially keen to find the exit door.