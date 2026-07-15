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Leeds United are interested in Juventus shot-stopper Michele Di Gregorio, but the Italian would prefer to continue life in Turin.

Daniel Farke’s side have stepped up their search for reinforcements between the sticks in recent weeks following Karl Darlow’s departure to Manchester United after the expiry of his contract and the exit of Illan Meslier.

Lucas Perri could also be heading for the exit door at Elland Road, with Torino continuing to explore a move for the Brazilian.

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As a result, the Peacocks could be forced into recruiting at least two goalkeepers during the summer window.

The Whites have been pushing for Zion Suzuki since last month and, despite suggestions the Japan international remains unconvinced by the prospect of a move to Elland Road, they have continued to pursue the custodian.

Leeds, however, face stiff competition from Aston Villa, with the Villans threatening to snatch Suzuki away from Farke’s side.

That has made it increasingly important for the Whites to line up alternative options, with Leeds now ‘interested’ in Di Gregorio, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Juventus would also welcome a move, having been open to offers for the Italian since May as they continue assessing the goalkeeping department ahead of the new season.

Tottenham Hotspur have also developed an interest in Di Gregorio, with Roberto De Zerbi understood to be a keen admirer of the shot-stopper.

Spurs have yet to translate that admiration into concrete action, leaving Leeds with an opportunity to make the first decisive move.

Di Gregorio’s own stance, however, could prove a significant obstacle, with the Italian prepared to ‘fight for his chances’ in Turin even if it means beginning the season as second choice.

Should the Whites decide to act on their interest, convincing Di Gregorio to embrace a move may prove just as important as striking an agreement with the Bianconeri.

Regardless of the Italian’s position, the Old Lady remain determined to bring in a new number one and continue working on a deal for Emiliano Martinez.

That pursuit, however, has become increasingly complicated after Aston Villa were left ‘annoyed’ by Juventus’ transfer strategy surrounding the Argentine.

Tottenham custodian Guglielmo Vicario also remains firmly in Juventus’ thinking, with boss Luciano Spalletti having already held direct contact over the Italian.

With the Bianconeri prepared to sanction Di Gregorio’s departure, Leeds may not find reaching an agreement with the Serie A giants overly difficult, although whether they choose to pursue the opportunity remains to be seen.