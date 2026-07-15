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Leeds United have received a boost in their pursuit of Parma midfielder Mandela Keita as Inter Milan appear less likely to make a move for him this summer.

The Whites want to bolster their squad over the course of the summer as they seek to establish themselves as a Premier League side.

Harry Wilson has joined on a free transfer from Fulham, but there is concern between the sticks as Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier have left, while Lucas Perri is wanted by Torino.

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With Pascal Struijk having been sold, Leeds are moving to complete the signing of Bosnia centre-back Tarik Muhmaremovic, who will cost €38m.

Besides that, Farke also wants to bring in a defensive midfielder to help break down opposition attacks, especially as Ao Tanaka has been linked with an exit, and the Whites have been keeping tabs on Keita.

Leeds have been facing competition for Keita, but have now received a boost.

Inter Milan have been showing keen interest in the 24-year-old, but, with Aleksander Stankovic expected to stay next season, they are less likely to go for Keita, according to Italian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

It has been suggested that manager Cristian Chivu and Stankovic have a good relationship and the player is keen to stay.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

With Stankovic staying, Inter Milan look set to focus on other areas.

They continue to regard Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones as a key target, but are having trouble agreeing a fee with the Reds.

In the recent campaign, Keita made 40 appearances across all competitions and also contributed to two goals from the middle of the park.

However, Keita is not the only midfielder Leeds have under their radar, as the Whites are keen to sign Shea Charles this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds are able to reach an agreement with Parma to sign Keita, especially with three years still remaining on his current contract.

Leeds secured a comfortable mid-table finish last term and will want to build on that in the upcoming season, but there is still a lot of business to be done in the transfer window.