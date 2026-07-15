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Leeds United may be given an opening for Volendam’s Kayne van Oevelen, as Valencia have made ‘no progress’ on a move to sign the goalkeeper.

The Whites have lost their first-choice goalkeeper, Karl Darlow, who joined Manchester United after his contract expired, despite being offered terms to continue at Elland Road.

Lucas Perri was brought in from Lyon last summer to be their number 1, but he struggled to live up to expectations and lost his spot to Darlow.

Darlow did well at Elland Road last season, but Leeds were still in the market for a new number 1 – that demand could now have grown and the Whites may need more ‘keepers.

Indeed, Perri could also depart, which would leave Leeds with one senior custodian in Alex Cairns.

Serie A club Torino are looking to sign Perri, but Leeds are not expected to let him go until they find a replacement.

The Premier League side have been linked with a host of names around Europe and Volendam’s tall goalkeeper Van Oevelen is an option.

Newly promoted side Ipswich Town also admire the 22-year-old, but La Liga outfit Valencia are working to sign him and have been a step ahead due to an agreement with the player.

Goalkeeper Gone to Illan Meslier Arsenal Karl Darlow Manchester United Goalkeepers departed from Leeds United

Earlier this week, it was suggested that Van Oevelen has a personal term agreement to join the Spanish side.

However, according to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof, there is no agreement between the clubs for the 22-year-old custodian.

The Volendam star is ready to join Carlos Corberan’s side on a five-year deal, but Valencia have made ‘no progress’ on a deal.

That may well open the door for Leeds and Ipswich.

Van Oevelen will not be part of Het Andere Oranje’s friendly game against Almere City, indicating he is ready for a move.

Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki could be Leeds’ choice for the new number 1, but there is competition for the Japanese, who is also wanted by Aston Villa.

Parma’s CEO recently admitted that the 23-year-old is expected to make a move away from Italy if he were to leave them this summer.

As Van Oevelen’s potential move to Valencia is currently at a standstill, it remains to be seen whether the Yorkshire giants will look to step up their interest.