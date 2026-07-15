Paul Harding/Getty Images

Norwich City have made an enquiry about Belgian Pro League midfielder Lawrence Agyekum, who is ‘on his way out’ of Cercle Brugge this summer.

The Canaries have been looking into the transfer market to strengthen their squad for next season under manager Philippe Clement, who guided the club to a top-half finish in the recent campaign.

In order to add more depth in the middle of the park, Norwich have already signed Sam Field permanently from Queens Park Rangers, following his successful loan spell in the second half of the recent season.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

However, Norwich and Clement might not put a stop to adding another midfielder this summer, and the Canaries have been keeping tabs on Agyekum.

The 22-year-old midfielder is currently on the books of Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge, but spent the entirety of last season on loan to Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

Now, it has been suggested that Norwich City and Rapid Vienna have made enquiries about a potential deal to sign Agyekum, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, amid the midfielder being ‘on his way out’.

A move is fully expected for the Ghanaian before the transfer window closes later this summer.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

In the recent campaign, Agyekum made 31 appearances in all competitions, while also providing three assists from the middle of the park.

But Agyekum is not the only midfielder Norwich City have shown interest in this summer, as the Canaries were also in talks with Hellas Verona for Cheikh Niasse, though the trail has gone cold.

Agyekum still has four years remaining on his current contract with Cercle Brugge, which will put the club in a strong position to drive up the price for the midfielder this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Norwich City are able to land Agyekum this summer or the Ghana international will make a move elsewhere.

Norwich City endured a rollercoaster campaign, but finished in the top half after appointing manager Clement, and many expect the Belgian to have them firmly in the promotion mix.

Now Clement is using his knowledge of Belgian football to steer Norwich City towards another signing.