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Dennis Cirkin could have an opportunity to move to the Bundesliga as German side Schalke following his exit from Sunderland earlier this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats let go of some players who were out of contract earlier this summer, reshuffling the squad and making space for new arrivals.

Nazariy Rusyn, Harrison Jones, Dan Neil, Bertrand Traore, Niall Huggins and left-back Cirkin are the players who left.

Neil secured a move to Scottish giants Rangers, and Gers boss Derek McInnes hailed the former England Under-20 international’s arrival.

However, not everyone has been able to secure a new club, as Dublin-born left-back Cirkin is looking for a new challenge.

He left the Black Cats after his five-year spell at the Stadium of Light, playing 126 senior games for the side.

Former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray was an admirer of the ex-England youth international, whom he dubbed a ‘wonderful footballer’.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Cirkin did play ten games across all competitions for the senior side last term, but is now looking for the best opportunity.

Now that he is a free agent, he is attracting transfer interest from Germany, with Bundesliga club Schalke showing interest in him.

Moving to the Bundesliga could be a hugely appealing option for Cirkin.

Schalke are not the only club to show interest in him, as Championship side Burnley have also added them to their transfer wishlist.

Burnley’s Quilindschy Hartman joined Spanish side Espanyol on loan, and could look to sign the former Sunderland man.

Ex-Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic led Schalke back to the German top-flight, with the Veltins Arena outfit looking at the 24-year-old.

Cirkin graduated from Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system and rejected a contract extension from the north Londoners to join Sunderland.

Whether he will take the opportunity to make a move away from the British Isles, as Schalke are keeping close tabs on him, remains to be seen.

Sunderland fans will surely be keeping a close eye on how he fares in the coming seasons.