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Fulham have ‘reached a preliminary agreement’ to sign Chibuike Nwaiwu with Trabzonspor, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Nwaiwu joined Trabzonspor from Austrian side Wolfsberger AC in January and quickly established himself as a regular starter for the Black Sea Storm.

In the recent Super Lig season, the 22-year-old made 16 appearances for Trabzonspor, while also contributing with three goals and one assist, helping his club secure a third-place finish in the league.

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His impressive performances also earned him his Nigeria debut in March, with the 22-year-old going on to win three caps for his country.

Nwaiwu’s displays in Turkey have attracted transfer market interest with Fulham appearing to be the front-runners.

It was recently suggested that the Cottagers renewed their pursuit of the Trabzonspor defensive star, with personal terms understood to be in place as the Premier League side were pushing to complete the deal.

With fresh developments emerging, the Nigerian’s move to Craven Cottage this summer is looking more likely.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

According to Trabzonspor insider Serdar, Fulham have reached a preliminary agreement with Trabzonspor to sign Nwaiwu.

It has been suggested that the Black Sea Storm want a portion of the transfer fee upfront and they have rejected a long-term instalment plan.

Capable of operating at centre-back, right-back, in defensive midfield and in central midfield, the 22-year-old’s versatility made him an attractive option in the market.

It remains to be seen when Fulham are able to finalise the deal and bring Nwaiwu to Craven Cottage.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, the Cottagers will be looking to add quality signings to their squad and push for higher ambitions next season.

In order to further bolster their defence, Fulham have made an enquiry about Norway World Cup star Marcus Pedersen as they try to land a new right-back.

The Cottagers are also ‘interested in’ Brooke Norton-Cuffy but face competition from fellow Premier League side Everton.