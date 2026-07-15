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Celtic have now seen two offers for goalkeeper Dinko Horkas turned down, while they also have competition from Sevilla.

Following Kasper Schmeichel’s retirement, signing a new man between the sticks has become a top priority for Martin O’Neill’s side this summer.

O’Neill currently just has Viljami Sinisalo and Ross Doohan as first team shot-stoppers.

Horkas subsequently emerged as the leading candidates to provide another option at Parkhead, with the Bhoys making their opening approach last month.

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The 27-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with Las Palmas in Spain’s second tier last season, recording 14 clean sheets across 39 appearances.

The Spanish outfit signed the Croatian with the help of AI two years ago, and he is now entering the final two years of his contract with Las Palmas.

Therefore Horkas has become a key target for the Hoops, who have already tested the Spanish outfit’s resolve with two offers.

According to Greek journalist George Tsarouchas, Las Palmas have ‘rejected’ both bids from Celtic and are demanding between €7m and €8m before sanctioning the goalkeeper’s departure.

Goalkeeper Country Ross Doohan Scotland Viljami Sinisalo Finland Celtic’s goalkeeping options

How wide the valuation gap between the two clubs currently is remains unclear, while it is also yet to be seen whether the Bhoys are prepared to meet Las Palmas’ asking price.

However, the Scottish champions’ pursuit could also become more complicated, with Sevilla also ‘in the race’ for the Croatian’s signature.

Sevilla have already secured Odysseas Vlachodimos from Newcastle United to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, but want Horkas too.

Horkas has also ‘asked permission’ from Las Palmas to negotiate with other clubs as he prepares for a potential move this summer.

Should the custodian ultimately decide that remaining in Spain represents the best step for his career, it would hand Celtic a significant obstacle in their pursuit.

As a result, the Bhoys may now have to accelerate their efforts to strike agreements with both Las Palmas and Horkas in the coming days.

O’Neill’s side have already seen one goalkeeping target slip away after Tjark Ernst moved towards a switch to Feyenoord, and they will be eager to avoid suffering the same fate with Horkas.