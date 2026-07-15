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Aston Villa will be paying a substantial sum to sign Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi from German Bundesliga side Freiburg, with the cost emerging.

After catching the eye with Switzerland at the World Cup, Manzambi saw his stock rise and attracted serious Premier League attention this summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder appeared to be set for Newcastle United, though even then there were worries about Aston Villa looming large in the background.

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Despite Newcastle agreeing a deal with Freiburg worth a fixed €60m plus add-ons and only awaiting the player’s green light to complete the move, Aston Villa managed to hijack the transfer.

It was recently suggested that the Villains outbid the Magpies in order to sign the Swiss midfielder.

Now a specific fee for Manzambi has been mooted and it is in excess of €60m.

According to French outlet Onze Mondial, Aston Villa ‘will pay’ €64m, including bonuses, to Freiburg for the signature of Manzambi.

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It has been suggested that the Swiss international is set to undergo his medical on Thursday, as Aston Villa move quickly, before signing a five-year contract with the Villa Park side.

The arrival of Manzambi will be a big boost for Aston Villa given they have just lost the services of midfield general Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans has moved to Manchester United after they triggered a release clause in his Villa Park deal.

Emery will likely have to tackle a busy two months ahead in the transfer window as he tries to get Aston Villa fighting fit for the season.

Villa could see further departures too.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce remain determined to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and are set to hold fresh talks over a deal with both Villa and the player’s agents.

Now all eyes will be on how quickly Manzambi can adapt to the demands of Premier League football.