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Birmingham City look set to bank a smaller fee than has been widely claimed from the departure of Kai Wagner to Philadelphia Union.

The 29-year-old joined the Championship giants only in January, penning a deal until the summer of 2028 and looking set for a lengthy stay at St Andrew’s.

He quickly went on to establish himself as a first-team regular and finished the season with 16 league appearances, registering three assists in the process as Blues missed out on the playoffs.

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However, in what can be seen as a surprise move, Wagner’s Birmingham adventure is set to be brought to an end just six months after his arrival, with a move ‘in the works’.

His former club, Philadelphia Union are set to sign him and make him a Designated Player in the MLS, a league Wagner knows well.

It has been suggested that Birmingham will be bringing in €4.5m ($5m) from the sale of Wagner.

However, according to American journalist Tom Bogert, Philadelphia Union will be paying less than that, with under €3.5m ($4m) the fee being paid.

Club played for Ulm Schalke Wurzburger Kickers Philadelphia Union Birmingham City Clubs Kai Wagner has played for

The exact amount Birmingham will receive is unclear and Blues will be keen to make sure they earn as much as possible from his St Andrew’s exit.

Wagner’s departure will leave a void in the Birmingham defence and it remains to be seen how quickly they can fill it up.

Wagner’s impact has been hailed by his team-mates, one of whom, Carlos Vicente, praised the 29-year-old’s pinpoint delivery from wide areas.

It is suggested that Wagner’s move back to Philadelphia Union is being driven by personal reasons, with the defender’s family having been hugely happy during their time in Philadelphia.

Wagner was on the radar of Leeds United back in 2022 but a move never materialised.

Birmingham have an important domestic season coming up after missing out on promotion last term, despite having that on their agenda.