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Rangers are on the verge of signing highly rated midfielder Vanja Dragojevic from Conference League qualifiers Partizan Belgrade.

The Belgrade-born midfielder came through the ranks of Partizan’s youth system and following a breakout 2024/25 season, his leadership skills were recognised as he was handed the captain’s armband.

In the recent campaign, the 20-year-old made 41 appearances, contributing to eight goals in all competitions, and also made his international debut for Serbia in May.

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The Serbia international is tied down to the club with a long-term contract, which will expire in 2030, but that has not stopped Rangers launching a raid to bring him to Ibrox.

Rangers have been making moves in the summer transfer window to add more depth to midfield, and the Gers have already signed Cammy Devlin and Dan Neil, who has been dubbed ‘technically gifted’ by manager Derek McInnes.

Now, to add to that, Rangers ‘are close to completing’ the signing of Dragojevic, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni.

The Gers are set to pay around £4m in order to take the 20-year-old Serbian to Glasgow this summer.

Now it remains to be seen how quickly Rangers can give Dragojevic a medical and wrap up the capture.

Club Years Partizan Belgrade 2024- Teleoptik (loan) 2024-2025 Vanja Dragojevic’s career history

Rangers have recently seen a substantial bid for Tromso star Jen Hjerto-Dahl ‘rejected’, and their strategy of continuing to go for young players with high potential is clear.

In Dragojevic they will be landing a Serbia international, with experience playing for and captaining Partizan Belgrade, who finished third in the Serbian league last term.

At the age of just 20, he is also likely to have significant potential for Rangers to tap into, though all eyes will be on how quickly he can adapt to the specific demands of the Scottish game.

Getting Dragojevic in July though means he will be able to link up with Derek McInnes’ squad near the start of pre-season, giving the Rangers boss ample time to work with him.

It now remains to be seen just how quickly Rangers can complete the deal.