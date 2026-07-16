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Aston Villa’s young defender Yeimar Mosquera is ‘close to finalising’ a move to Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes.

The Istmina-born defensive talent grew up in Colombia, where he grabbed attention for his performances at Orsomarso.

Two years ago, the Birmingham club brought in the Colombia Under-20 international, who signed a long-term deal with the Villans.

He was loaned out to Spanish third-tier club Real Union, immediately after his arrival at the Premier League club.

However, Mosquera played only seven games in his first season at the Unai Emery-owned club, and that was his only loan.

The young central defender has been a part of Aston Villa’s Under-21 set-up, following his underwhelming loan spell in Spain.

Mosquera played 13 Premier League 2 games for James Shan’s Villa Under-21s last season, even contributing to three goals in the process.

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The 21-year-old central defender’s current deal runs for two more years at Villa Park, but now he is set for a move away from the club.

According to Portuguese sports daily Record, Mosquera is closing in on a move to Liga Portugal outfit Vitoria Guimaraes.

It has been suggested that the clubs in the conversation are currently finalising the defender’s departure from England.

Earlier this month, V Sports chief Rui Rodrigues partnered up with Viotira Guimaraes and the Mosquera deal is a part of that collaboration.

V Sports also play a part in Aston Villa’s strategic approach, which will see the 21-year-old Colombian making a move to Os Conquistadores.

However, it is not clear yet whether he is making a permanent move or is set for his second loan away from Villa Park.

All eyes will be on the Liga Portugal side to see when they will announce Mosquera’s arrival, which appears to be a matter of time now.