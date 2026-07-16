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Celtic defender Maik Nawrocki is ‘close to signing’ for French top flight side Lens, in what would mark an exit from Parkhead.

The 25-year-old joined Hannover on loan last July, with the German outfit securing an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The temporary switch came after he slipped down the pecking order under then-manager Brendan Rodgers, having made just four appearances during the previous campaign.

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At Die Roten, Nawrocki featured 18 times across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing a further three assists as Hannover secured a fourth-place finish.

Even beyond the winter transfer window, uncertainty remained over whether the German side would trigger their purchase option, with their promotion prospects expected to play a key role in the decision.

Following Celtic’s Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup triumphs, there was still an expectation that Nawrocki could remain in Germany on a permanent basis.

However, after Celtic doubled their original asking price to €4m amid growing interest from rival clubs, Hannover opted against pursuing a permanent deal.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Nawrocki is ‘close to signing’ for French runners-up Lens ahead of the new season.

The Polish defender, who made just 18 appearances for Celtic during his time in Scotland, now appears set for a fresh challenge in Ligue 1.

The terms of Nawrocki’s exit remain unclear.

Martin O’Neill is likely to welcome the departure as he continues reshaping the squad, allowing him to focus on players he believes can strengthen the Glasgow giants.

So far, Camilo Duran’s arrival from Qarabag remains Celtic’s only senior signing, although further additions are expected before the campaign begins, particularly with another season of European football on the horizon.

Celtic also have other transfer plans in motion, with the club closely monitoring Atalanta winger Mitchel Bakkar, while interest in Kasper Dolberg has resurfaced after a move failed to materialise last summer.

The Bhoys welcome Middlesbrough to Celtic Park on Saturday in the first of their pre-season friendlies.