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Championship side Portsmouth are on the verge of signing goalkeeper Daniel Bielica after Dutch side NAC Breda ‘went back on their word’.

Shot-stopper Bielica joined NAC Breda in the summer of 2024 as a free agent from Polish side Gornik Zabrze and quickly made an impact.

The Dutch outfit endured a disappointing campaign in the recent season, that saw them relegated from the Eredivisie, but the Poland international produced a number of encouraging displays and kept six clean sheets in 33 league appearances.

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The 27-year-old ‘keeper, who entered the final year of his contract, recently emerged as a target for Portsmouth, who made moves to explore a deal to bring him to Fratton Park.

Pompey subsequently tabled multiple bids for the Poland international, but NAC Breda rejected each of them and refused to state their asking price.

The significant gap between the two clubs’ valuations led to the deal stalling, with a transfer appearing increasingly unlikely.

Although the Dutch outfit were initially reluctant to sanction a sale, they then went back to the Championship side with a demand for €800,000 in order to do business, an amount Portsmouth simply ‘don’t want to pay’.

Club Years Gornik Zabrze 2017-2024 Sandecja Nowy Sacz (loan) 2019-2020 Warta Poznan (loan) 2020-2021 NAC Breda 2024- Daniel Bielica’s career history

However, with fresh developments emerging, it appears the transfer saga involving Bielica has taken a completely new turn.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Portsmouth are on the verge of signing NAC Breda’s Bielica, with both clubs reaching an agreement on a transfer fee of over €600,000.

NAC Breda ‘went back on their word’ with their demands for a higher fee and have been forced to settle for less.

It has been suggested that the Dutch outfit need funds and were eventually forced to reach an agreement with the Championship side to bring in cash.

The Polish goalkeeper is now in the process of discussing personal terms with Portsmouth.

It remains to be seen when Portsmouth will be able to announce Bielica as their new signing in this summer transfer window.