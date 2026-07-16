Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Sporting Lisbon are determined to keep Liverpool target Geny Catamo at the club and are prepared to do everything possible to fend off interest, presenting the Reds with a significant hurdle in their pursuit of the winger.

Strengthening the wide areas has become a priority for Liverpool this summer following the void left by Mohamed Salah’s departure from Anfield.

Andoni Iraola’s side have already bolstered their attacking options with the arrival of Victor Munoz, despite the winger having initially looked destined for Newcastle United before the Reds stepped in.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Further reinforcement out wide is still expected, but the Merseyside outfit have so far struggled to make headway with several of their preferred targets.

Yan Diomande was among their leading options, only for the winger to indicate that Paris Saint-Germain are his preferred destination, dealing the Reds an early setback.

Bradley Barcola has also featured prominently on Liverpool’s shortlist, although it is unclear if he wants the move, with a recent claim that he is not keen to head to Anfield.

The situation has brought Catamo firmly into the picture, with recent suggestions indicating the Reds could soon open talks with the Mozambique international.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Liverpool, however, are unlikely to enjoy a clear run at the right winger, with clubs from Saudi Arabia also monitoring his situation closely.

Beyond that, negotiations with Sporting Lisbon are also expected to prove far from straightforward.

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Sporting Lisbon ‘will do everything to keep’ Catamo.

Having originally arrived to join the club’s academy, the winger has since grown into one of the Portuguese outfit’s most dependable performers.

The 25-year-old maintained that influence last season as well, contributing 13 goal involvements across 47 appearances in all competitions.

Sporting Lisbon view Catamo as a key man in their project and have no intention of entertaining offers.

Liverpool do, however, have another route should they decide to accelerate their interest, with Catamo’s contract containing a €60m release clause that would remove Sporting Lisbon’s ability to block a transfer.

Before even reaching that stage, though, the Reds may first have to navigate competition from Saudi Arabia, while fellow Premier League clubs could yet enter the race.

French clubs have also made enquiries, although they are not likely to have the financial firepower to pull off a deal given Sporting Lisbon’s stance.

Now is not the first time Catamo has attracted significant attention, with Aston Villa having made a strong attempt to sign him last summer.

Whether Liverpool will ultimately bring Catamo to the Premier League this summer remains to be seen as the transfer window unfolds.