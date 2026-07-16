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Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic is ‘currently en route’ to England to complete a €38m move to Premier League side Leeds United.

Leeds have been looking to strengthen their defence following Pascal Struijk’s departure to Brighton and have been prioritising the signing of a new centre-back.

Muharemovic has been a man in demand this summer following his impressive season with Serie A side Sassuolo and in the World Cup for Bosnia.

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The 23-year-old emerged as a target for the Whites last week, when it was suggested that Leeds were holding ‘advanced talks’ for the Bosnian international.

The defender attracted heavy Premier League attention with Sunderland, Newcastle United and Bournemouth all keen on the player.

Leeds have pushed themselves to the front of the queue and have recently reached an agreement to sign Muharemovic for €38m.

Juventus, who hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause on the centre-back, will be receiving a windfall when the deal goes through since the Whites’ offer is significantly more than they anticipated.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Now the home stretch is in sight as, according to Italian broadcaster Sportmediaset (via Tutto Mercato Web), Muharemovic is ‘currently en route’ to England.

Leeds have already agreed personal terms with Muharemovic.

The Yorkshire club’s boss Daniel Farke will hope Muharemovic adapts quickly to the demands of Premier League football after arriving from Sassuolo.

With the summer transfer market in full swing, Leeds are expected to make a few more quality signings to their squad to push for higher ambitions next season.

Signing a new custodian seems to be the priority for Leeds following the departure of Karl Darlow to Manchester United, with the Whites interested in Juventus shot-stopper Michele Di Gregorio, but the Italian prefers to stay in Turin.

Despite Darlow’s departure, Farke is unlikely to turn to Lucas Perri, with Leeds trying to find common ground with Torino over a potential move for the shot-stopper.