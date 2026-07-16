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Everton and Fulham face needing to offer a substantial sum if they are to convince Italian side Genoa to let go of Brooke Norton-Cuffy this summer, but the signs are the player could be living his ‘last days’ at the Rossoblu.

The Toffees narrowly missed out on European football last term and have been working in the transfer market to make key additions to the squad to make a stronger challenge in the upcoming campaign.

Adding a right-back is critically important for Everton and they have been linked with several options, including Atalanta star Raoul Bellanova, along with Djed Spence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Strasbourg’s Guela Doue.

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Meanwhile, Fulham are looking to back new manager Alvaro Arbeloa in the transfer market as the Spaniard looks to make an impact.

The Spanish boss has identified defence as an area of improvement and the Cottagers ‘have made an enquiry’ about Torino star Marcus Pedersen.

However, both Everton and Fulham do have a common target in the shape of Norton-Cuffy, and both clubs ‘are interested’ in a possible move for the Serie A defender this summer.

According to Italian daily Il Seccoli XIX (via Calciomercato.it), Norton-Cuffy could be living his ‘last days’ at Genoa due to the Premier League interest.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Genoa are not keen on selling, but the situation is expected to change if a bid of around €20m arrives.

Norton-Cuffy came through the ranks of Arsenal’s academy, but never played for the first-team, and was sent out on several loans, which included spells at Lincoln City, Rotherham, Coventry and Millwall.

The 22-year-old arrived at Genoa from Arsenal in the summer of 2024 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club.

The English defender established himself as a regular in the starting eleven, and in the recent campaign, made 29 appearances, contributing to three goals in all competitions, despite missing several games due to injuries.

Everton have already made moves in the transfer window, with the signings of Merlin Rohl, Hayden Hackney and Tyrique George.

On the other hand, Fulham have experienced a slow start to the transfer window, but now with a new manager at the helm could begin to make a stronger push for priority targets.

It remains to be seen whether Norton-Cuffy will return to English football, or the 22-year-old defender will stay put in Serie A with Genoa.