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Young Boys sporting director Christoph Spycher has dubbed Isaac Schmidt a ‘dynamic and hungry full-back’ after the Leeds United out-of-favour defender signed for the Swiss outfit on a permanent deal.

Schmidt arrived at Elland Road from Swiss side St. Gallen in the summer of 2024 and put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the club, giving Daniel Farke another left-back option.

The 26-year-old defender quickly found it difficult to force his way into the side at Leeds, even in the Championship, and was loaned out to Werder Bremen when the Whites were promoted.

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However, the Switzerland international found it difficult to break into Werder Bremen’s starting eleven and club director Clemens Fritz admitted that the defender was unhappy about his situation.

Now Schmidt has returned to his homeland after a permanent move to Young Boys on a four-year deal, and Spycher is delighted, labelling him a ‘dynamic and hungry full-back’.

The Young Boys sporting director shed light on the club’s plan to utilise Schmidt’s ability to play at a high level in multiple positions both in defence and attack.

Spycher said on Young Boys’ website: “Schmidt is a dynamic and hungry full-back who is reliable defensively and likes to get involved in the attack.

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“Our plans see him playing on the right side, even though Isaac Schmidt can play in various positions.”

Schmidt never played a single minute in the Premier League during his time with Leeds United, but in the Swiss Super League, the 26-year-old has close to 100 appearances and has contributed to 13 goals.

The amount Leeds will receive from selling Schmidt is unclear, but there was little prospect of him forcing his way into Farke’s plans.

Leeds themselves have been seeking to add more depth to the backline and Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic is ‘currently en route’ to complete a €38m move.

The Whites still have a lot of business left to do in the transfer window, with multiple positions, such as goalkeeper, that require urgent attention.