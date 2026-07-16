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Premier League sides have ‘enquired about’ signing FC Midtyjlland’s Dario Osorio, who has been linked with Arsenal and Everton and is expected to be sold this summer.

Osorio began his football journey in Universidad de Chile’s youth system and after spending eight years with the club, he joined Danish side Midtjylland in the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old winger put pen to paper initially on a five-year deal, but then, following a contract extension in 2026, he is now tied down to the club until 2030.

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In the recent campaign, the Chile international made 49 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing ten assists in all competitions, despite missing a few games due to injury.

Osorio admitted at the end of the season that he feels ready for a fresh challenge, taking the next step after Midtjylland.

He has been linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal and Everton and, according to Danish outlet Campo, Premier League sides and other rich clubs have ‘enquired about the winger through intermediaries’.

AC Milan, FC Porto and Benfica are also known admirers, with Midtjylland’s plan that Osorio will be sold this summer.

Linked club Arsenal AC Milan Everton Benfica FC Porto Admirers of Dario Osorio

The Danish side though believe that things are only likely to heat up in August, making a sale that month more likely.

Osorio has garnered interest from the Premier League for some time, as back in 2023, Wolves were monitoring the 22-year-old winger’s development at Universidad de Chile, but a move never materialised.

Whether Arsenal or Everton will firm up their interest with an official bid remains to be seen, but other sides could try to steal a march in the race.

Midtjylland have put a price tag of €20m on the Chilean’s head.

Now the Danish side must wait and see whether offers arrive for Osorio as they approach the start of a new Danish Superliga season.