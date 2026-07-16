Clive Mason/Getty Images

Aston Villa centre-back Pau Torres has outlined his long-term plans, revealing he hopes to return to Villarreal once his contract with the Villans expires, ideally as a free agent.

The 29-year-old arrived from Villarreal in a €33m deal in 2023 and has been a mainstay in Aston Villa’s defence ever since, reuniting with Unai Emery after the pair lifted the Europa League together in 2021.

Last season, the Spain international added another Europa League winners’ medal to his collection as Villa defeated Freiburg 3-0 to end the club’s 30-year wait for major silverware.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Torres has racked up 109 appearances across the past three seasons and, despite attracting interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr last summer and Besiktas in March, his long-term intentions now appear clear.

The centre-back explained that, unless circumstances change, he intends to honour the remaining two years of his Aston Villa contract before drawing his time at Villa Park to a close.

He added that his preferred scenario would be to return to Villarreal only once he is out of contract, making it clear he would rather rejoin his former club as a free agent than see them pay a transfer fee for his services.

The 29-year-old said on La Otra Grada via El Desmarque: “If nothing happens along the way, I think I’m going to complete the two years left on my contract and then I’ll have finished my time at Aston Villa.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“What I would like is for Villarreal not to have to pay anything for me, for it to be as a free player.

“It’s the club of my life and I don’t want them to spend money to sign me.”

A Villarreal academy graduate, Torres made his La Liga debut in 2017 and went on to make more than 170 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

The 29-year-old, who has been capped 24 times by Spain, remains a key part of Emery’s defence alongside Ezri Konsa.

With two years still left on his contract, Villa have time to prepare for his eventual departure should his long-term plan come to pass.