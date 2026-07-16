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Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes ‘is flying back to England today’ to be put through a medical by Aston Villa, who have agreed a fee to sign him.

The Old Gold have been expected to lose a number of key performers this summer and Gomes has been widely tipped to go following relegation.

The Brazilian has had interest from a host of clubs, but he is now set to stay in the Premier League with a move to Aston Villa, who have just lost Youri Tielemans to Manchester United.

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A transfer package worth around £38m has been agreed between Aston Villa and Wolves, with Gomes now flying back to England to be put through a medical as Villa waste no time getting the deal over the line.

Journalist Liam Keen wrote on X: “Joao Gomes is set to leave Wolves and join Aston Villa for €40m + €5m in add-ons. Total package comes to around £38m.

“The Brazilian midfielder is not training with Wolves this morning in Portugal and is flying back to England today for his Villa medical.”

The move will be welcomed by Brazilian giants Flamengo, who have been watching the situation with Gomes closely due to the sell-on clause they hold.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Flamengo will be due ten per cent of the fee due to the sell-on clause they negotiated in the deal to sell Gomes to Wolves.

Gomes will follow Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi through the door at Villa Park, with Aston Villa closing in on the Freiburg man, who is due for his medical.

The transfer window has entered a busy period at Villa Park, with Aston Villa still having to deal with interest from Juventus in goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Aston Villa have been annoyed by Juventus’ approach to the transfer and the jury is out on whether it will happen, though it has been consistently claimed in Italy that Martinez wants the move.

Villa must also decide what to do with striker Ollie Watkins, who is being chased intently by Fenerbahce.

The Turkish giants are prepared to push until the last moment in a bid to bring Watkins to the Super Lig and are plotting new talks.

Now Unai Emery will hope that Gomes can come through his medical checks without an issue and put pen to paper to a contract at Villa Park.

The capture will also help to cover the loss of midfielder Amadou Onana, who was struck down by a cruciate ligament injury while on international duty for Belgium at the World Cup.