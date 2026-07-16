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Watford look set to keep hold of Luca Kjerrumgaard, with the Dane ‘increasingly close’ to spending another season at Vicarage Road.

The 23-year-old joined Udinese from Danish outfit OB last summer after enjoying a superb breakthrough campaign in his homeland.

The Serie A outfit subsequently sent the striker to the Hornets as part of his development, hopeful that Championship football would accelerate his progress.

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The decision paid dividends, with the Dane finding the net ten times in 2,854 minutes across 43 league appearances.

Kjerrumgaard’s return of ten Championship goals saw him finish as Watford’s leading marksman, underlining just how influential he became.

Udinese had initially intended to integrate the striker into their first-team plans, but even after the season concluded, the Dane continued training with the Watford squad.

Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Udinese, Kjerrumgaard is ‘increasingly close’ to remaining with Watford for the upcoming season as well.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Such an outcome would also suit the Dane, allowing him to build on last season’s momentum at Vicarage Road while targeting another productive Championship campaign.

Udinese, meanwhile, will continue to monitor his progress closely, with the Friulians viewing his development as an important part of their long-term plans.

The two clubs have already conducted business this summer through Giorgi Chakvetadze’s move to Italy.

Watford are preparing for a new era under Alessio Dionisi and have yet to complete any incoming business this summer.

The Hornets were keen on midfielder Uran Bislimi last month, but the move has yet to gather pace.

Fresh arrivals could still follow in the coming weeks as Watford continue to assess areas of the squad requiring reinforcement after last season’s disappointing campaign.

Watford kick off the new Championship season by playing host to Southampton, before they then play another side with promotion ambitions in the shape of Wrexham.