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Nottingham Forest and Sunderland face needing to pay a fee of €25m if they are to be able to land Colombia international Jhon Lucumi from Bologna.

Sunderland tried to land the 28-year-old defender last summer, and he was their top target, but with a deal not happening they were forced to turn to Omar Alderete.

Interest from the Black Cats has not died though and it was recently claimed in Italy that they are making inroads into a possible deal for Lucumi.

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Nottingham Forest are also chasing Lucumi as they seek to back Oliver Glasner, but the defender has been in no rush to decide his future and put them on hold as he waits for a better offer.

He has suitors in Italy in the form of Inter Milan and Juventus, however his €28m release clause has now expired, with no club willing to pay it.

Juventus offered Fabio Miretti as a part of the deal, but Bologna were not interested in the player and it has been suggested that they once again want to try to negotiate down the fee by offering Vasilije Adzic.

Despite the clause expiring, Bologna are not willing to drop Lucumi’s price by too much and suitors will still need to dig deep.

Linked club Bournemouth Juventus Inter Milan Sunderland Nottingham Forest Linked with Jhon Lucumi

According to Bologna-based daily, Il Resto del Carlino, Bologna ‘are intent on asking for’ €25m to part ways with Lucumi, who has entered the final year of his contract with the club.

It has been suggested the Colombian will prioritise holding talks with Juventus and Inter Milan if they manage to find an agreement with Bologna, suggesting he would rather stay in Italy.

Saudi outfit Al-Hilal have entered the race, but it has been suggested that the Sunderland and Nottingham Forest target is not interested in moving to the Saudi Pro League.

Juventus are planning to put in a bid in the region of €20m for Lucumi and Adzic is a player that Bologna are interested in.

Sunderland and Nottingham Forest will be watching with interest as they see if Juventus can make progress.

At the City Ground, Forest defender Jair Cunha could leave this summer in search of regular football, with Vasco da Gama said to have gained confidence in his pursuit and a potential departure of the Brazilian could force the Tricky Trees to step up their interest in Lucumi.