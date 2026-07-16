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Leeds United now look set to miss out on Auxerre striker Lassine Sinayoko, as he has decided to continue his career with Paris FC.

The Mali international is coming off the back of a superb campaign with Auxerre, registering an impressive 12 goals and four assists in 32 appearances.

The right-footed starlet first emerged on Crystal Palace’s radar towards the end of May, shortly after the season had concluded.

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Several more clubs soon entered the race, with Leeds United, Fulham and Everton all expressing interest in the supporters’ Player of the Season last month.

The Whites stepped up their pursuit towards the end of June in an attempt to lure Sinayoko to Elland Road, but it now appears the 26-year-old is keen to continue his career in Ligue 1, dealing the Yorkshire side a transfer blow.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, the Mali international has decided to join Paris FC.

The side that finished eleventh in Ligue 1 last season submitted an offer worth around €7m on 12th July, a figure that complied with an agreement Sinayoko had previously reached with Auxerre, and the striker quickly gave the move the green light.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The agreement stated AJA would accept any offer of €6.5m or more if it arrived before 14th July, but the transfer since hit an unexpected obstacle after the club refused to honour those terms.

The written agreement is understood to have been signed by the club’s current president and chief executive, Baptiste Malherbe.

Sinayoko has since informed the coaching staff that he will not return to training, being prepared to force the issue as he looks to uphold the agreement, with Auxerre potentially facing costly legal consequences should the dispute escalate.

A decision is expected soon, with the coming hours likely to prove decisive and particularly tense in France.

In 2020, Sinayoko opted to remain in France despite interest from Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City, and Leeds now also look set to miss out on the versatile forward after failing to lure him to Elland Road.

It is not all bad news for Daniel Farke, however, with Harry Wilson already through the door in a move commentator Adam Pope has described as ‘a cracking addition’ for the Whites.

And defender Tarik Muharemovic is now on his way to England to put pen to paper to a contract with Leeds.