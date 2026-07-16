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Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mathys Tel is ‘making headlines’ at Galatasaray, given how interested they are in him, with the Frenchman identified as a transfer target.

The north London club have been super active in the ongoing transfer window so far, as they have signed some key players.

The arrivals of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali have been dubbed brilliant business, while the likes of Marco Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke have beefed up the backline.

However, after missing out on European football completely, following another 17th-placed finish in the league, the pressure is on to produce something special in the Premier League.

Some outgoings are also set to take place and the permanent departure of Luka Vuskovic to Brighton has seen Spurs pocket a £50m package.

Highly rated midfield star Lucas Bergvall could also leave, but Spurs have rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest for the Sweden international.

More Spurs stars are attracting European transfer interest this summer and this time it is versatile French forward Tel.

Former PL star Davinson Sanchez Leroy Sane Lesley Ugochukwu Ilkay Gundogan Lucas Torreira Former Premier League stars at Galatasaray

According to Turkish journalist Salim Manav, Galatasaray are keen on the 21-year-old Spurs man.

It has been suggested that the France Under-21 international is ‘making headlines’ at the Super Lig champions this summer.

Serie A club Roma have been linked with the ex-Bayern Munich man, but they are currently focused on West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The 21-year-old’s agents offered him to Cimbom earlier this month, and now the Turkish giants are also sounding out that idea.

However, he could also remain at the north London club, as Roberto De Zerbi rates the French youth international’s potential.

Tel’s current deal runs for five more years at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but with only 13 league starts last season, he could look to seek a new challenge.

Galatasaray will be able to provide Champions League football and it remains to be seen if they will make a move for the 21-year-old attacker in the coming days and weeks.