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Leeds United are in the running for top defensive prospect Mauro Furtado, who is also attracting interest from clubs in France and Italy, and ‘may escape’ Benfica.

The 17-year-old central defender, who signed his first professional contract with Benfica in the summer of 2024, enjoyed a breakout campaign last year.

A key figure in Portugal’s Under-17 World Cup-winning campaign, Furtado featured in all eight matches during the tournament, registering one goal and one assist.

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His impressive displays did not go unnoticed, with Furtado ultimately receiving the Bronze Ball award in recognition of being the competition’s third-best player.

This season, the teenage defender has made a handful of appearances for Benfica’s Under-23 side, featuring six times in total, while his standout performances last November have attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

Regarded as a modern centre-back, Furtado combines physical presence with composure in possession, while his age and potential make him an especially attractive proposition for clubs looking to invest in the future.

Sassuolo and Marseille are both understood to admire the Benfica prospect, whose current contract is due to expire next summer.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Leeds United are also firmly in the race to sign the highly rated defender, who ‘may escape’ Benfica.

With three clubs monitoring his situation closely, Benfica will be concerned about the potential they could lose Furtado.

No concrete talks over a contract extension have emerged at this stage, although the Primeira Liga side may yet look to secure Furtado on improved terms as interest continues to grow.

Thorp Arch has long been regarded as an excellent environment for young players, a view echoed by February arrival Edward Ibrovic Fletcher, who believes it is the ideal place for his development.

It remains to be seen if Benfica can see off the interest and whether the Whites are prepared to turn their interest into a formal approach, while also fending off rival suitors for the Portuguese defender.