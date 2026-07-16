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Aston Villa are optimistic about landing Pervis Estupinan and have ‘non-stop contacts’ taking place with AC Milan.

Paris Saint-Germain are triggering Lucas Digne’s release clause and he is set to return to France, which has left Unai Emery short of options in the left-back area.

Villa are now in the market to sign a left-back and it was suggested that Club Brugge’s talented youngster Joaquin Seys, who was part of Belgium’s 2026 World Cup squad, is appreciated by them.

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The Villa Park outfit also have AC Milan star Estupinan on their agenda as well and have made contact with the Italian giants to sign him.

Estupinan joined the Rossoneri last summer from Brighton & Hove Albion, but played a bit part role for them, featuring only 16 times in the Serie A last season.

Ruben Amorim wants to sign Manchester United star Noussair Mazraoui this summer and in the event of the Moroccan joining them, it could push Estupinan further down the pecking order.

AC Milan could cash in on the player this summer and it has been suggested that Villa are in advanced talks with the club to bring him back to England.

Club played for LDU Quito Watford Granada Almeria Mallorca Osasuna Villarreal Brighton AC Milan Clubs Pervis Estupinan has played for

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, there are ‘non-stop contacts’ between the two clubs as Aston Villa seek an agreement to sign Estupinan.

It is also suggested that the Birmingham outfit are optimistic about finding a solution to secure the signature of the Ecuador international.

The Rossoneri want a fee in the region of €20m to part ways with Estupinan, who has four more years left on his current deal but it is unclear how much Aston Villa are willing to pay for him.

Estupinan represented Ecuador in the World Cup and featured 84 times in the Premier League for Brighton, which makes him an attractive prospect for Villa.

The Birmingham outfit are also in the market for midfielders and they have managed to agree a £38m deal with Wolves to sign Joao Gomes.

Villa are also closely monitoring West Ham United’s winger Crysencio Summerville’s situation regarding a move to Roma and they could try to hijack the Giallorossi’s swoop.