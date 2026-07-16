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Rangers are not close to a deal to sign striker Ryan One from English Championship side Sheffield United.

The Gers are again looking at big changes this summer, amid Danny Rohl’s exit and Derek McInnes’ appointment, and business is already well under way.

Last summer a feature of Rangers’ business was big investment in attack, as notably Youssef Chermiti and Bojan Miovski arrived.

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Neither have really been the complete answer to providing Rangers with a consistent source of goals in attack, with Cyriel Dessers arguably having a bigger impact when he was at Ibrox.

Now Rangers are being heavily linked with a move for Sheffield United attacker One.

It has been suggested in some quarters that a move is advanced, but asked about that, journalist Alan Nixon replied on X: “Nothing close.”

One arrived at Sheffield United from Hamilton Academical in 2023 and has been rated as a bright talent; he is a current Scotland Under-21 international.

Club Years Hamilton Academical 2022-2023 Sheffield United 2023- Lincoln City (loan) 2026 Ryan One’s career history

In the recent campaign, the 20-year-old struggled for game time at Sheffield United and, in the second half of the season, was sent out on loan to Lincoln City, and manager Michael Skubala praised him for his pace and physicality.

The Scottish forward made 16 appearances in League One and scored five goals, while also chipping in with an assist, and helped Lincoln City gain promotion to the Championship.

One could well be tempted by the idea of a move to one of Scotland’s biggest clubs in the shape of Rangers, but there is also interest in the attacker from Leicester City.

Former Gers boss Russell Martin is in charge at the King Power and looking to plot an immediate promotion push in League One.

Rangers could well end up going head to head with their former boss for the signature of One.