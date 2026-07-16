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Nottingham Forest and Sunderland target Khephren Thuram is ‘highly uncertain’ to feature on Juventus’ pre-season tour amid an ongoing injury issue, while his situation could also complicate any move this summer.

The 25-year-old has developed into one of the Bianconeri’s most dependable performers since his arrival at the club.

However, the Old Lady’s failure to secure Champions League qualification has increased the need to raise funds and it has already emerged that they would not stand in the way should a suitable offer arrive for the Frenchman.

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Both Sunderland and Nottingham Forest made contact with the Serie A giants over Thuram last month.

Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder, while Tottenham Hotspur have likewise been linked with him.

The English clubs have also been encouraged by suggestions Thuram is not considering Saudi Arabia as the next destination in his career.

Despite attracting interest from both clubs, neither the Tricky Trees nor the Black Cats have yet converted their enquiries into anything more concrete, leaving Thuram’s future on hold in Turin for the time being.

Linked PL club Liverpool Sunderland Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United Linked with Khephren Thuram

Juventus have now returned for pre-season training, but the Frenchman has yet to rejoin the squad.

The midfielder is instead continuing to follow a personalised programme as he manages the knee issue that has troubled him in recent months.

As a result, Thuram’s participation in the Serie A giants’ Asian tour is currently ‘highly uncertain’, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

The Bianconeri are unwilling to rush the midfielder back, with the club determined to manage his recovery carefully and avoid any setbacks which could happen.

Their priority is to have Thuram back to full fitness and available for the start of the new campaign rather than taking unnecessary risks during pre-season.

The situation will also be closely monitored by Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, as any decision to intensify their pursuit could depend on how the Frenchman’s recovery progresses in the coming weeks.

Both clubs are therefore expected to keep a close eye on further developments before deciding whether to make their next move.

In the meantime, the Tricky Trees continue to assess other midfield targets and remain active in their pursuit of Tottenham star Lucas Bergvall, who is understood to be high on their shortlist and amid seeing a bid rejected.

Oliver Glasner’s side are also closing in on the signing of midfielder Xaver Schlager on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Thuram is not the only common target for Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, with both clubs also awaiting developments in their pursuit of Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi.