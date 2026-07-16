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Leeds United and Aston Villa target Zion Suzuki is ‘oriented towards evaluating offers from clubs competing in European competitions’ following his good displays at the World Cup.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds have been working on a move for the Japan international, while Aston Villa have been monitoring him in the event Emi Martinez goes.

Suzuki also attracted interest from Juventus earlier in the window, although Parma’s CEO recently admitted the goalkeeper’s future is more likely to lie abroad than elsewhere in Serie A, something seen as an indication of a Premier League move.

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Leeds were then dealt a setback when suggestions emerged that Suzuki is not particularly enthusiastic about a switch to Elland Road.

That, however, has done little to dilute Farke’s side determination, with the Peacocks continuing to invest significant effort in their pursuit of the Japanese international.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have shown no sign of easing off either, ensuring the battle for Suzuki’s signature remains firmly alive.

Adding another dimension to the race, Paris Saint-Germain continue to monitor the situation closely, leaving the Premier League clubs fully aware that the landscape could change instantly should the French champions decide to make their move.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Suzuki’s good displays at the World Cup have led him to favour joining a side that can offer him European football next season.

That preference strengthens Aston Villa’s hand, with Unai Emery’s side able to offer Champions League football, while PSG can offer the same stage along with genuine ambitions of winning it.

For Leeds, though, the development presents a far greater challenge, with the Whites unable to offer European football as part of their pitch to Suzuki.

The Peacocks must therefore convince Suzuki through other aspects of their project, as they try to establish themselves in the Premier League.

Leeds are also exploring alternative solutions, with Michele Di Gregorio remaining under consideration, although he might be tough to convince as he favours fighting for his spot at Juventus.

Whether Leeds persist with Suzuki or begin to place greater emphasis on alternative targets could become clearer as the window progresses, while Aston Villa may yet decide the time is right to intensify their own pursuit.

Before making any decisive move, however, the Midlands outfit are expected to await further developments surrounding Martinez’s future, with Juventus continuing to work on a deal despite Villa’s frustration over the manner of their approach.

Leeds also have Lucas Perri’s future to resolve, with Torino pursuing the goalkeeper, although the two clubs have yet to align on the structure of a deal.