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The Marinakis group is planning to increase their bid to help Olympiacos sign Sevilla star Oso, who has also been linked with the Greek side’s sister club Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest have ushered in a new era after appointing Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner to replace Vitor Pereira following the club’s successful fight against relegation.

The City Ground outfit made a major financial commitment to land Glasner, making him the second-highest-paid manager in the Premier League.

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Following a disappointing finish in the Premier League last season, Nottingham Forest are looking to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window.

The Tricky Trees have been linked with several players across Europe, including Sevilla’s left-sided star Oso, who emerged as a target earlier this month.

Nottingham Forest were later suggested to be ‘best placed’ to sign the Spaniard, while Sevilla planned to reinvest the transfer fee in a new striker.

Fiorentina have since entered the race for the 23-year-old, providing fresh competition for the Premier League side.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

It was recently suggested that the Tricky Trees were set to put in a new offer for Oso, who was ‘convinced’ about City Ground as a destination.

However, with fresh developments emerging, it appears Olympiacos are the club that The Marinakis Group want to provide Oso with.

According to Spanish journalist Gonzalo Tortosa, the group are now planning ‘to raise the offer’ for the Sevilla man.

It has been suggested that The Marinakis Group have made a €6.5m offer for Oso, to take him to Olympiacos.

Sevilla are demanding €10m plus add-ons for the 23-year-old, whose contract runs for one more year.

It remains to be seen where Oso ends up and Olympiacos could potentially be a stepping stone for a move to Nottingham Forest.