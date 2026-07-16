Francois Nel/Getty Images

Rangers could well miss out Jens Hjerto-Dahl as Cardiff City are edging closer to reaching an agreement with the Norwegian club, according to Sky Sports News.

The Gers are hoping to turn around last season’s disappointment with Derek McInnes at the helm and once again they are going through a rebuild under a new boss.

Lawrence Shankland was an early statement signing, while Rangers have also landed Cammy Devlin from Hearts and Dan Neil, who Derek McInnes hailed as technically gifted, to strengthen their midfield.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

However, the Rangers boss still wants to add players to his midfield, with Belgian international Nicolas Raskin being linked with a move out of Ibrox.

Rangers are close to securing the signature of Partizan Belgrade star Vanja Dragojevic for whom they are ready to pay £4m.

They also have had their eyes on highly rated young midfielder Hjerto-Dahl who has a host of suitors in the market with Turkish giants Besiktas among them.

He is also gaining interest from south of the border, with Championship outfit Cardiff City keen on signing him and they also went in with a bid which was rejected by Tromso.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Rangers also saw an offer for Hjerto-Dahl turned down and it is unclear if they are still keen, especially with the likely arrival of Dragojevic.

Cardiff’s latest bid, which was rejected, was in the region of £5.5m, which is higher than Rangers’ offer.

Hjerto-Dahl came through Tromso’s youth system and has already featured 100 times for the Eliteserien outfit with 17 goals and eleven assists to show for it.

The in-demand midfielder is in tremendous form and has scored five goals while laying out two assists in the ongoing Eliteserien league this season.

Cardiff have yet to agree to personal terms with the 20-year-old, but one potential issue is the fact that he is keen to consider all his options before he makes a decision.

That could leave the door open for other clubs to come in, but it is unclear if Rangers will do that.

Cardiff are due to kick off their Championship campaign by playing host to rivals Wrexham and it remains to be seen if Hjerto-Dahl will be a Bluebirds player by then.