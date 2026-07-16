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Bristol City have agreed a deal with Plymouth Argyle for striker Lorent Tolaj, with the striker now ‘set for a medical’, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 24-year-old arrived at Home Park last summer on a four-year contract as Plymouth looked to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

Tolaj quickly established himself as one of the club’s standout performers, with captain Joe Edwards crediting the striker for helping transform the team’s momentum.

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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin was equally impressed, describing Tolaj as a top talent and wondering how the Greens had managed to secure a player of his quality.

The Swiss international repaid that faith with an outstanding campaign, scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

The striker finished comfortably as Plymouth’s leading scorer, underlining the influence he had throughout the season.

Despite Tolaj’s prolific form, the Pilgrims fell short of the playoff places, finishing eighth in the table in League One.

Clubs played for Brighton Cambridge United Salford City Dundee Aldershot Town Port Vale Plymouth Argyle Clubs Lorent Tolaj has played for

His performances inevitably attracted attention from higher up the pyramid, with Bristol City moving decisively to secure his signature.

The Robins have now ‘agreed a deal’ with Plymouth for Tolaj, who is expected to undergo a medical within the next ’24/48 hours’.

His arrival would provide a significant boost to Bristol City’s attacking options ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Whether Tolaj can enjoy a similar impact in the Championship will become clearer over the course of the season.

Bristol City also showed interest in fellow Swiss international Uran Bislimi last month, although that pursuit has yet to produce a breakthrough.

The Robins have already strengthened their forward line with the arrival of Sam Greenwood, with Tolaj now poised to become their latest attacking addition.

An official announcement could be expected in the coming days, allowing Tolaj to Join Bristol City’s pre-season preparations.

Attention will then turn to how Plymouth intend to replace their leading marksman this summer.